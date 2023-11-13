Watch Now
Terror of T-Rexes traversing Virginia park is 'perfect way to end the weekend'

'What's more fun that going around a beautiful park in T-Rex costumes?'
Richmond T. Rex Run
Posted at 8:56 PM, Nov 12, 2023
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — After more than 18,000 runners took part in the Richmond Marathon, Half Marathon or 8k Saturday, folks donned inflatable T-Rex and T-Rex Jr. suits to scamper around a Henrico park Sunday afternoon.

The Richmond Road Runners Club hosted their annual Richmond T. Rex Run at Dorey Park.

"It's just a perfect way to end the weekend, race weekend, and just people out there bring their families... and just have a good time," Donnie Lane, the race's director, said.

The terror (the technical term for a group of T-Rexes) galloped along the four tenths of a mile course, which organizers noted was "quite daunting" for people in inflatable costumes.

RELATED: 🦖’Dino-Mite!’ — Watch T-Rexes go for Guinness World Record at Henrico park in 2019

Watch terror of T-Rexes again go for Guinness World Record at Virginia park

Chris Mason, the club's social media liaison, said the race is a great way to "stretch the legs out" after the marathon.

"What's more fun that going around a beautiful park in T-Rex costumes... It's just something to keep Richmond unique," Mason said.

The group previously hoped to break the Guinness World Record for the most T-Rexes in one place, which is north of 380 dinosaurs. While last year's attempt fell short, they are hoping for another go at the record next year.

The event began in 2018 with an invite to "come walk, run, limp, or crawl a short distance as a T. Rex."

"Bring your own T. Rex costume, or just come to watch the hilarity!" read a description of the inaugural event.

