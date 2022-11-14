🦖Terror of T-Rexes again go for Guinness World Record at Virginia park

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – After more than 16,000 runners took part in the Richmond Marathon, Half Marathon or 8k Saturday, folks donned inflatable T-Rex and T-Rex Jr. costumes for an attempt to break a Guinness World Record.

The Richmond Road Runners Club hosted the Richmond T. Rex Run Sunday afternoon at Dorey Park in Henrico County.

The herd or terror (the technical term for a group of T-Rexes) galloped along the four tenths of a mile course, which organizers said was "quite daunting" for people in inflatable costumes.

The group hoped to break the Guinness World Record for the most T-Rexes in one place, which is north of 380 dinosaurs.

