Richmond Symphony and youth orchestra deliver magical outdoor concert for holiday crowd

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmonders enjoyed a free outdoor concert during the holiday weekend as the Richmond Symphony and Advanced Richmond Symphony Youth Orchestra performed under the stars.

The event on Saturday evening drew a large crowd, with attendees filling the lawn with blankets and chairs to enjoy the musical performance.

The Symphony Youth Orchestra took the lead during the concert, which featured classical favorites that resonated throughout the park.

Over 100 talented musicians participated in the performance, bringing music and community pride to the outdoor venue.

For the young musicians, performing alongside professionals provided a valuable experience. One youth orchestra member embraced the challenge of playing before such a large audience.

"Not really, it actually makes me play better because I have more pressure on me," young musician Gavin Carter said when asked about feeling nervous.

When asked if he enjoyed the pressure, Carter responded, "I do like the pressure."

