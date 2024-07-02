Richmond police searching for suspects caught on camera breaking into business

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Police department is now asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects they say used a stolen vehicle in an attempted breaking and entering of a business.

Richmond Police say that on the morning of July 1 at 12:43 a.m. they were called to the 00 block of North 8th Street for a reported crash with property damage. That's just a couple blocks away from the State Capitol.

"Officers arrived and found a Honda Accord at the scene which had collided with the front of a business," police would explain in a press release.

When police arrived they say there were no suspects at the scene.

Detectives say they determined that the vehicle recovered at the scene was stolen from another state.

In the video you can see on suspect drive the vehicle into the front of the business several times in what police say was an attempted break in. Two other suspects can be seen attempting to gain entry but were unsuccessful and all three fled on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

