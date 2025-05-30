Richmond superintendent keeps blue hair promise after school achieves 100% graduation

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's John Marshall High School has reached a major milestone this year: every member of the 2024-2025 senior class received a diploma.

"For the first time, John Marshall High School has reached 100% graduation," Monica Murray, John Marshall High School's principal, announced to cheers from students.

Superintendent Jason Kamras celebrated the achievement by keeping a promise he made to the school's principal.

Earlier this year, Kamras promised that if students hit the milestone, he would dye his hair blue.

The superintendent kept that promise, as shown in a video posted on social media by Richmond Public Schools.

Murray did the honors of dying the superintendent's hair while graduating students cheered her on.

