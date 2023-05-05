Spring Fling rallies Richmond students for upcoming SOLs

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dozens of volunteers and sponsor organizations converge on George Carver Elementary School in Richmond on Friday to throw a field day to remember.

“We’re going to have a lot of fun today. We’re going to let the adults be kids and we’re going to let the kids be kids,” Cathy Hite, site director of Communities in Schools, said.

Students in Kindergarten through 5th grade could participate in 10 different activity stations, many themed with a Cinco de Mayo flair.

Administrators told CBS 6 the date was specifically chosen ahead of the school’s Standards of Learning tests, which are set to begin in mid-May.

“We’re preparing for SOL testing so this is [their] fun day. Let’s have fun today but the next couple of weeks, be serious about your SOL testing,” said Hite.

Communities in Schools helped spearhead efforts to coordinate resources and pull off the event.

“It takes a village so we brought the village together for these kids,” said Hite.

Students from VCU and Virginia Union collected supplies for the younger scholars.

Groups such as the Trust Project and the Platinum Rollers bike club volunteered to meet with kids and offer positive role models.

Richmond Library’s beloved Lit Limo also came to Carver, offering each student a free book to take home.

Staff and family members flipped burgers for energetic participants.

“Covid has been really hard on everybody,” said Hite of the momentum she hopes to see build as the kids finish the school year. “Sometimes you have to reward kids so that’s what today is also.”

