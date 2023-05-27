Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Beloved pastor's 'legacy will live on' with Richmond street renaming, widow says

East Chartity Street, between 1st and 2nd streets, has been named after longtime Richmond pastor
Street renamed in honor of Richmond pastor Dr. Kenneth E. Dennis Sr.
Street renaming
Posted at 6:41 PM, May 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-27 18:41:11-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- East Chartity Street, between 1st and 2nd streets, was renamed after Dr. Kenneth E. Dennis Sr., a longtime leader in Richmond's religious community.

"He did so much in this community, he loved this community," the pastor's widow, Loretta Dennis, said.

He served as the pastor of the Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church for nearly 34 years.

Dennis also served as the chaplain for the Richmond Police Department.

"Without the support of Kenneth E. Dennis and the Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church, I don't know what these members and friends in the Gilpin Court would be," Loretta Dennis said.

A commemorative sign was placed to honor the community leader.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone