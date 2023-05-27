Beloved pastor's 'legacy will live on' with Richmond street renaming, widow says

RICHMOND, Va. -- East Chartity Street, between 1st and 2nd streets, was renamed after Dr. Kenneth E. Dennis Sr., a longtime leader in Richmond's religious community.

"He did so much in this community, he loved this community," the pastor's widow, Loretta Dennis, said.

He served as the pastor of the Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church for nearly 34 years.

Dennis also served as the chaplain for the Richmond Police Department.

"Without the support of Kenneth E. Dennis and the Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church, I don't know what these members and friends in the Gilpin Court would be," Loretta Dennis said.

A commemorative sign was placed to honor the community leader.

