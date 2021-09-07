Police: Vandals stenciling words 'Clean Kids Die' across Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are asking for help tracking down vandalism suspects that have left a stenciled, painted phrase across different locations in Richmond.

The suspects were caught on camera in front of a business in the 1600 block of West Main Street in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Richmond Police said.

They can been seen placing the stencils on the pavement in front of the business and using black paint to fill in the words "Clean Kids Die."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Third Precinct Environmental Officer Wortham at Hawkins.wortham@richmondgov.com or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

