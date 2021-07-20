Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Richmond starts salvage of Coliseum site, releases draft Shockoe plan

Posted at 11:21 AM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 11:21:54-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- As it rolls out a draft plan for the Shockoe Bottom area, the City of Richmond is preparing to implement a separate effort that calls for demolishing the Coliseum — even though that latter plan has yet to be adopted. Administrators announced Monday that the city is moving forward with a process to salvage the 50-year-old arena, in anticipation of the City Council adopting the proposed City Center Small Area Plan, which recommends replacing the Coliseum with a mix of commercial, residential, and office buildings. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Why Hanover produces the country's best tomatoes

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.