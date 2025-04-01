Watch Now
Richmond SPCA to waive adult cat adoption fees this week

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond SPCA is waiving all adult cat adoption fees this week.

The SPCA shared a photo on social media from VCU basketball player Christian Fermin, writing, "Don't leave your MVP on the bench. Be sure to stop by and find your new all-star!"

Free adoptions continue through Sunday, April 6.

Click here to view the SPCA adoption center's open hours.

Do you know about a good news story in your community? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

