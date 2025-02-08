RICHMOND, Va. — Nearly 130 feral cats trapped from Hanover, Henrico and Chesterfield counties received medical care at the Richmond SPCA's Susan M. Markel Veterinary Hospital on Friday.

With the help of multiple veterinary hospitals in the Richmond area, volunteers participated in the Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate and Return clinic.

Experienced trappers set up safe and humane traps this week in order to transport cats to the hospital.

Events and procedures like these not only extend their longevity but also control the population of free-roaming cats, according to organizers.

"Our goal as veterinarians is always to control any pet population we can. Provide safety for the public, safety for the cats," Dr. Lindsay Buracker, Banfield Pet Hospital Chief of Staff, said. "These cats are not only going to get spayed and neutered, but they're also going to get vaccinated, get essential dewormers, which is going to help their longevity as feral cats."

The initiative was able to neuter and vaccinate 128 cats.

