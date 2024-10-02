How the Richmond SPCA is helping furry friends impacted by Helene in North Carolina

RICHMOND, Va. -- Not even 24 hours after bringing in over 40 animals from shelters in North Carolina impacted by Hurricane Helene, volunteers with the Richmond SPCA packed a van with supplies to head back down the road, prepped to help animals and their owners in need.

"We’ve got food and water for both humans and animals, linens, clothing," said volunteer Steve Kelley. "Going to take it down there get it where it needs to be."

Kelley, a long-time Richmond resident and SPCA volunteer, drove from his home in Maryland to help with the disaster relief efforts.

WTVR Steve Kelley

Kelley is driving the supplies to various shelters near Asheville and plans on bringing back as many animals as they need.

"I have the ability, I have the knowledge, and I have the desire, and the people need the help, so let’s get out there and do it," he said. "When I get down there I’m just going to ask them where they need my hands to be."

WTVR

Nicole Harrig with the SPCA said they're taking in animals and giving them medical care to help clear space at the other shelters that are preparing for an influx.

"Over the past 24 hours we have brought in 30 cats and 12 dogs," Harrig said. "Being able to clear these shelters and have a safe space for those pets to be brought to and ultimately reunited with their families is just so important because the love that a pet and owner have is unimaginable."

WTVR Nicole Harrig

With Helene leaving massive devastation, Harrig said they hope to help as many families and furry friends as they can.

"Seeing the community come in and either donate, supplies, donate time, donate financially, or even just adopting is just a wonderful experience to come together as a whole," Harrig said.

Harrig said adoption for those pets will be posted on their website. If you can't adopt but want to help they are accepting monetary donations and animal food donations to their pet pantry.

