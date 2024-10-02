Richmond SPCA helps take in 150 animals after Hurricane Helene

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond SPCA is stepping up to assist pets impacted by Hurricane Helene, taking in 150 dogs and cats evacuated from the Yancey County Humane Society and the Mitchell County Animal Control in western North Carolina. These regions suffered severe flooding during the hurricane.

The animals arrived at the Richmond SPCA late Tuesday night. While much of the focus following the disaster has been on supporting displaced residents, one SPCA worker highlighted the community's response to affected pets.

"It's my favorite part of my job to be a voice for those that can't speak for themselves, and this is just a direct representation of that support that our community can provide," she said.

In addition to providing shelter for these animals, a volunteer will be traveling to the impacted areas to deliver supplies. Some of the animals will remain under the care of the Richmond SPCA, while others will be placed with animal-care partners across Virginia.

