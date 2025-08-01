Richmond SPCA celebrates 'Dogust' birthdays for shelter dogs with unknown birth dates

RICHMOND, Va. — A special birthday celebration was held at the Richmond SPCA on Friday to kick off the month of August. Holiday Barn Pet Resorts helped sponsor the "Dogust" birthday celebration that focuses on dogs with unknown birthdays at the shelter.

Employees decorated the lobby with party favors and held a birthday dog parade. At the end of the parade, each dog with an unknown birthday received a doggie birthday cake to eat.

Dogs weren't the only ones who received special treatment. Interested adopters who visit the Richmond SPCA Friday before they close at 7 p.m. and adopt a dog, can spin their discount wheel for a chance to win 20% off the adoption fee or a free leash and collar.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.