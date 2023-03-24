Richmond SPCA adds block party to Saturday dog jog

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond SPCA is celebrating the return of spring this weekend as the shelter readies to host its 21st Annual Dog Jog 5K and Block Party.

Everyone is invited to join in on the timed 5k and one-mile dog jog on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kids ages four to 10 can also participate in the free half-mile Little Paws Fun Run.

The afternoon Block Party will feature live music, entertainment, beer, and wine.

Richmond SPCA spokesperson Tabitha Treloar said the fact the event is over two decades old was a testament to the incredible generosity of Central Virginia.

“All of this work is made possible by an amazing community that cares about the lives of our companion animals. This event is just a celebration of our community at large and how compassionate Richmond is for animals and people,” she said.

The VCU men's and women's basketball teams will also make an appearance from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.

All proceeds will benefit the Richmond SPCA. You are encouraged to register for the races on their website.

Treloar said the SPCA has raised all but $30,000 of its $205,000 goal as of Thursday morning.

The Richmond SPCA is located at 2519 Hermitage Road in Richmond, Va.

