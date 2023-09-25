Richmond sneaker-cleaning startup expanding into new refurbishing services

RICHMOND, Va. -- DripFixx isn’t just for the sneakerheads anymore.

The local startup, which launched last year as Sudsy Shoes offering sneaker-cleaning services, is expanding into refurbishing dress shoes, boots and handbags.

The company officially unveiled the new iteration on its shoe cleaning and repair service model with a website relaunch last week. Gone is its previous online marketplace that helped connect people with sneakers in need of a refresh with vendors who could take on the work.

While still acting a middleman, the company now facilitates work on various products that’s done by a short-list of vendors. Founder Rashad Sanders said the previous model resulted in too much inconsistency.

“One reason we went away from that model a bit is that sneaker cleaner A might do it one way, and sneaker cleaner B might do it another, and it was hard to create that standardization we were looking for,” he said.

