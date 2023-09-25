Richmond sneaker-cleaning startup expanding into new refurbishing services

RICHMOND, Va. -- DripFixx isn’t just for the sneakerheads anymore.
The local startup, which launched last year as Sudsy Shoes offering sneaker-cleaning services, is expanding into refurbishing dress shoes, boots and handbags.
The company officially unveiled the new iteration on its shoe cleaning and repair service model with a website relaunch last week. Gone is its previous online marketplace that helped connect people with sneakers in need of a refresh with vendors who could take on the work.
While still acting a middleman, the company now facilitates work on various products that’s done by a short-list of vendors. Founder Rashad Sanders said the previous model resulted in too much inconsistency.
“One reason we went away from that model a bit is that sneaker cleaner A might do it one way, and sneaker cleaner B might do it another, and it was hard to create that standardization we were looking for,” he said.
Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.
EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews