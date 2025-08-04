Richmond celebrates return of sister city exchange with baseball game

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond celebrated the return of its sister city, Saitama, Japan, with a baseball game at Byrd Park on Monday.

Mayor Danny Avula and city council members gathered for the event where Avula threw out the first pitch to mark the occasion.

The event also celebrated the return of the Richmond Little League Sister City Baseball Exchange, which was established in 1994.

The Richmond Sister Cities Commission established a relationship with Saitama one year earlier in 1993.

Over the years, the cultural exchange has given hundreds of families from both cities the opportunity to gain new life experiences.

Members say the exchange has created many happy memories and long-lasting friendships between the two cities.

