Richmond shoppers will be able to drink at Stony Point while they shop next week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Stony Point Fashion Park recently got the OK from the state to allow visitors to drink alcoholic beverages while they walk around the South Richmond mall.

Its new open-container policy will be initiated on Monday, said Howard Levine of Second Horizon, the real estate investment firm that owns the mall.

Under the program, which is allowed through the Virginia ABC’s commercial lifestyle center license, Stony Point’s restaurant tenants will be able to serve to-go alcoholic drinks to be consumed on the mall premises. People will be able to drink their beverages in the mall’s public areas, as well inside the mall’s non-restaurant tenants that will allow it.

