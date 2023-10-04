Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Richmond shoppers will be able to drink at Stony Point while they shop next week

Stony Point Fashion Park
Richmond BizSense
Stony Point Fashion Park is located at 9200 Stony Point Parkway in Richmond, Va.
Stony Point Fashion Park
Posted at 6:43 AM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 06:43:17-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Stony Point Fashion Park recently got the OK from the state to allow visitors to drink alcoholic beverages while they walk around the South Richmond mall.

Its new open-container policy will be initiated on Monday, said Howard Levine of Second Horizon, the real estate investment firm that owns the mall.

Under the program, which is allowed through the Virginia ABC’s commercial lifestyle center license, Stony Point’s restaurant tenants will be able to serve to-go alcoholic drinks to be consumed on the mall premises. People will be able to drink their beverages in the mall’s public areas, as well inside the mall’s non-restaurant tenants that will allow it.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone