One killed, one seriously injured in Richmond shootings police believe are connected

RICHMOND, Va. -- One person is dead and one is seriously injured after shootings in Richmond on Tuesday evening.

Just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Richmond Police responded to the report of a person shot in the 2100 block of South Kenmore Road. Officers found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Moments later, a second call was received for the report of a person shot in the 7400 block of Forest Hill. Units responded and found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound who was brought to a hospital to be treated.

Detectives believe these incidents are related.

Anyone with information about either of these incidents is asked to call Detective M. Young at (804) 646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.