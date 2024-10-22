Watch Now
Teen seriously injured in Richmond shooting

WTVR
RICHMOND, Va. -- A teenager is seriously injured after he was shot in Richmond Monday evening, police say.

"At approximately 6:00 PM, officers were alerted to a victim who had been shot in 2100 block of Ford Avenue," police wrote in a statement. "The juvenile male was located and transported to VCU Medical Center suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. No suspect information was provided."

If you have any information about the shooting, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or you can use the P3 App to submit an anonymous tip.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have information to share.

