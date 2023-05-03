Watch Now
Richmond Police investigating Southside shooting incident, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Posted at 9:42 AM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 09:42:57-04

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting incident off of Richmond Highway in the city's Southside, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Richmond Police said the southbound lanes of Richmond Highway from Harwood Street to Gordon Avenue are closed as they continue to investigate.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett a man was shot in the chest.

