Teenager shot Wednesday afternoon in Richmond, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. -- A teenager was shot in Richmond Wednesday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The shooting victim suffered injuries that initially appeared to be life threatening, but were later upgraded to non-life threatening, those sources added.

The sources described the victim as a teenager and have not yet provided an approximate age.

WTVR

Richmond Police were called to Mosby and O streets in east Richmond in the 4 p.m. hour to investigate the shooting.

Police have not yet released information about the shooting.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.