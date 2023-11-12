Watch Now
Richmond Police investigate shooting in the Fan

Posted at 7:57 AM, Nov 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-12 07:57:23-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are investigating a shooting near the intersection of Main Street and Robinson Street in Richmond.

Police were called to the intersection in Richmond's Fan district at about 2 a.m.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that two people were shot and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Richmond Police have not yet released information about the shooting investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

