Woman suffers 'life-threatening' injuries in Southside shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on December 18, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. — A woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting on Richmond's Southside on Wednesday evening, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Police were called to the 2200 block of Cheatham Street at 6:30 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders found a woman with a life-threatening injury. Crime Insider sources say she was shot in the neck after an argument.

Southside Shooting 12/18/24

The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition as of the latest update.
No information regarding potential suspects has been released at this time.

