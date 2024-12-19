Woman suffers 'life-threatening' injuries in Southside shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting on Richmond's Southside on Wednesday evening, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Police were called to the 2200 block of Cheatham Street at 6:30 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders found a woman with a life-threatening injury. Crime Insider sources say she was shot in the neck after an argument.

The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition as of the latest update.

No information regarding potential suspects has been released at this time.

