Richmond Police investigate shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two men were shot Friday morning on Chapel Drive, leaving one of them dead and one injured, police said.

Richmond Police responded to the area for a report of a shooting just before 6 a.m. They found two men at the scene with gunshot wounds.

Police said one man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second man was transported to local hospital -- but his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. T

he P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story.