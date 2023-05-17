Watch Now
Plan details what Richmond hopes to do with Shockoe Bottom

Richmond BizSense
An aerial photo shows Main Street Station and surface parking lots that make up much of Shockoe Bottom.
Posted at 2:14 PM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 14:14:59-04

RICHMOND, Va. — As momentum builds for a long-sought slavery museum and commemorative campus in Shockoe Bottom, a yearslong effort to create a guiding blueprint for the neighborhood’s growth has culminated with the release of a draft area plan. The city on Friday released its Shockoe Small Area Plan, a 150-page document in the works for four years that’s meant to supplement the citywide Richmond 300 master plan. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

