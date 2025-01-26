Scores turn up for monthly food giveaway in Richmond: 'We're doing our part'

RICHMOND, Va. — Scores of families showed up for the monthly food distribution hosted by the Richmond Sheriff's Office on Saturday.

Sheriff Antionette Irving said the event on the third Saturday of each month started before the pandemic.

"We're doing our part to ensure that our citizens can have healthy meals and that our seniors are being provided for," Irving said.

WTVR

The sheriff said that while people come from the city, others turn up from the suburbs as well, including Chesterfield, Goochland and Hanover counties.

"Whoever comes and gets in line, there's no criteria for individuals. We have people that walk up. We have people that drive up," Irving explained "We want to be a part of our community. This is our community, and it's our responsibility to make sure that we give back to our community."

FULL INTERVIEWS: All about monthly food giveaway at Richmond City Sheriff's Office

Irving said the sheriff's office partners with Feed More along with other agencies and even "shops at the market" for items to hand out. A wide variety of food is distributed. In addition to canned and shelf-stable items chicken, ground beef, turkey, ham, nuggets and sandwiches were offered.

"All things that kids and seniors can put into microwaves to make sure that they're able to eat," Irving said.

WTVR

Gary Etienne, a human resources business partner with the Richmond Sheriff's Office, said volunteering is rewarding.

"The people that are coming right now, they'll open their windows and they'll thank us," Etienne said. "You could see the gratitude in their eyes. So it gives you a good feeling to participate... It's always good to give back. And you know, it's something where it gives back to you."

WTVR

Sandra Antoine, the executive director of the Giving Heart, said the timing of the giveaway is important.

"This time of the month, when it's right before and towards the end," she said. "A lot of our seniors [are] running out of their benefits. But this gives them an opportunity to take them through the beginning of the month before they get additional income."

One woman waiting in line for food said she was so grateful for the help.

"It's a great feeling to have something to eat because some people don't have anything to eat," she said. "And I really do appreciate everything y'all have done... because everybody needs help. Don't care where it comes from. We need it, and we appreciate it."

Antoine said volunteering is another way her organization gives back.

"It gives them a sense of knowing that someone else cares, that someone else is willing to share, just share or extend a blessing," Antoine said. "We don't know their story, but what we do know is their need. We know that need because they're here."

