Richmond Sheriff’s Office hosts regional Justice Summit focused on community engagement

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Sheriff’s Office held its regional Justice Summit on Saturday focusing on criminal justice reform and community-based solutions.

This year’s theme, "Voices of Justice: Building Community and a System That Heals," guided discussions among community leaders and experts.

The panel at the Richmond City Justice Center addressed rehabilitation strategies and the importance of community engagement.

Various professionals contributed their insights during the event, which aimed to foster collaboration and share innovative solutions for enhancing safety in the community.

