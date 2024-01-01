Why faith leaders, law enforcement, and families started the new year walking around Richmond jail

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- For the 7th new year in a row, words of encouragement and steps of unity were taken outside of the Richmond City Justice Center for its annual day of grace, faith, and hope. Richmond Sheriff Antionette Irving started the event in the hopes of bringing people together to move into the new year at a positive pace.

"We needed a fresh new beginning and we wanted to embrace our community and we wanted to embrace the people that were living here," said Irving.

"I think I’ve come to every single one," said attendee Bonnie Atwood. "This is an important day for me."

Richmond-based faith leaders, law enforcement, and friends and family of loved ones who are incarcerated came together to encourage, pray, and walk with one another.

"We are going to be stronger; we're going to do better and we’re going to do even more than what we’ve been doing," said Irving.

She described the time spent while walking around the justice center as a moment used to pray, meditate, and think about the ways they can do better in the next year to support those incarcerated and their families.

"We care about the people we have here with us, we want to make sure that they're able to go out and be a part of our economic development, making sure that they are able to go home and be in a greater position to care for their families and be apart of their families," Irving said.

Though the new year may come with new challenges, Irving said she was sure with the help of other community leaders they could have a greater impact than any year before.

We were told this event is the first of many the sheriff's office has planned for this year where they hope to help those in and outside of jail.

One of the main events is a food distribution day in which they give away meals/groceries to anyone in the community every 4th Saturday of the month. All you have to do is show up. Event details are posted on their Facebook page.

