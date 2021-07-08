Richmond Sheriff candidate's pets seized after reported 'gas leak'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Mike Dickinson, who recently announced his candidacy for Richmond City Sheriff, is facing charges after officers seized several pets from his home, according to Richmond Animal Care and Control Director Christie Chipps-Peters.

Chipps-Peters told CBS 6 that Richmond Fire was called out to Dickinson's Richmond home for a reported "gas leak" Wednesday afternoon. The "gas leak" was the smell of cat urine, she said.

RACC officers seized three cats from his home.

Dickinson told CBS 6 on Thursday that he has been working out of town for a week and someone was supposed to watch his cats.

Chipps-Peters said charges against Dickinson are pending.

Dickinson recently announced his candidacy to run for Richmond City Sheriff. His attempts to run in the Virginia House of Delegate District 68 and Richmond City's 1st District Council were unsuccessful.