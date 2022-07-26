RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond’s Sheriff acknowledged the Richmond Justice Center faces staffing shortages and other issues, but she claimed reports of widespread safety concerns for deputies are not fully accurate.

CBS 6 and other outlets have received reports that deputies and inmates face near-daily attacks and physical assaults. The Richmond Free Press reported that deputies were concerned about a lack of response from jail leadership after several vicious attacks recently.

“We do have issues at the Sheriff’s Office. Yes, we do. Some of the information you’re getting is not correct,” said Sheriff Antoinette Irving at the Public Safety Committee meeting of Richmond City Council.

Irving said the jail’s population averages around 600 people and about half of them are accused or convicted of violent offenses. The Sheriff’s Office faces major staffing shortages, like many agencies, but Irving said her department currently has 160 unfilled deputy positions.

“Whatever goes on in the streets of the city of Richmond, those are things we have to deal with once those individuals are brought into our facility. So, we work diligently to separate individuals,” Irving said. “I’m not looking for excuses; I’m looking for solutions. Getting people to come to work. Making sure people are trained. That’s what I’m looking for. Getting people the mental health treatment that they need.”

Prior to Irving’s remarks, a former Richmond deputy who was injured on the job spoke out, calling for accountability for jail leaders.

“I was attacked September 13, 2020, working at the Richmond City Justice Center,” said Charles Davis, who said he no longer works at the jail. “I ended up with a concussion. I ended up with PTSD. I ended up with post-concussion syndrome. I had to hire a private attorney. I had to fight workman’s comp to get coverage for what happened to me on video within the city of Richmond jail.”

“We shouldn’t have to worry about being punched in the face, having boiling water thrown us, having people break bones,” Davis continued.

Irving acknowledged she contacted Davis after the attack and tried to work with him. Irving said the department investigates all incidents inside the Justice Center.

Reva Trammell, the chairwoman of the committee and the sole member to attend Tuesday, said the reports she received from deputies and concerned family members of inmates were alarming even with staffing shortages.

“The deputies cannot be making up all these stories, and the loved ones too,” Trammell told Irving.

“I take the responsibility for that. But when you have someone tell you I don’t care, they’re not telling you the truth,” Irving replied.

Irving and Trammell promised to collaborate on fixing the issues and called on more city leaders to help out.