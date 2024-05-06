Richmond startup Sherah expands into NoVa with personal-assistant service for moms

RICHMOND, Va. -- A local startup is extending its helping hand to working moms in Northern Virginia.

Sherah, which connects moms with personal assistants to help handle errands and parenting tasks, has expanded its service to Alexandria.

The move takes the company into its first, formal out-of-town market since it launched in Richmond in 2022.

Nearly two years into the business, founder Kristin Richardson said the company is more dialed in and she was ready to fast-track growth by moving into a larger market.

“We know we need to go to a bigger market to scale even faster. And we also know, now we’ve been doing this for 19 months, who our primary customer is,” Richardson said.

