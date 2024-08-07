Richmond shelter investigates rise of at-home dog ear croppings: ‘It’s heartbreaking’

RICHMOND, Va. --Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) issued a plea for information from the public after witnessing a spike in shelter dogs with cropped ears.

RACC director Christie Chipps-Peters shared on Facebookon Monday that she’s sen an increase of at-home and badly done ear crop jobs.

“We were like, ‘What's happening, and where are all of these dogs coming from?’’ she explained. “These are situations where these are people that are hiding.”

Chipps-Peters told CBS 6’s Brendan King the cases they’ve seen lately are clearly not the work of a veterinary surgeon and the crops are likely happening with in-home supplies without anesthetic.

In some instances, the Chamberlayne Avenue shelter has seen fishing line as suture materials and the cases are multiplying. As a result, the dogs' ears are calloused and scarred.

RSPCA in the UK said cropping doesn't benefit the dog in any way and can actually be detrimental to their health, behaviour and welfare.

The procedure is usually carried out for purely aesthetic or cosmetic reasons often because the owner wants to achieve a particular 'look,’ according to their website.

“Lots of people are paying for it, not at a veterinarian. So, we want to find who those people are,” Chipps-Peters stated. "It's awful. It's heartbreaking."

Since posting the plea, the shelter has received a few dozen tips about who is committing these crimes.

If found, Chipps-Peters said the suspects could face charges of animal cruelty, operating without a veterinary license, and failure to provide vet care.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.