Workers hoist 'monster' from sewer in Richmond: 'Oh my God!'

RICHMOND, Va -- Video showed workers hauling up what is being dubbed a massive “sewer monster” from a city drain in Richmond.

Department of Public Utilities crews pulled the massive blob from the Shockoe Retention Basin, which holds 50 million gallons of combined sewer water from Northside before it is sent to the wastewater treatment plant, on Tuesday morning.

Utilities officials urged people to be mindful of what they flush down their toilets or dump into the James because they said the collection was alarming.

"Oh my God -- that’s all I can say,” DPU Plant Operation Superintendent Barbara Jackson said. “In the 45 years I've been here, I've never seen that much come out."

The tangle was composed mostly of wipes, towels, bottles, rocks, cigarettes and fur, according to workers.

Officials also urged folks to stop flushing so-called “flushable” wipes because they can clog pipes in your home and in your municipality.

"That’s scary stuff and can be a monster of a bill, too," officials wrote.