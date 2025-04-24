Richmond seniors meet their elementary student pen pals for the first time

RICHMOND, Va. – A group of Richmond seniors met their elementary student pen pals on Thursday.

Seniors living at Hermitage Richmond and students at Pearson’s Corner Elementary School in Hanover have been exchanging letters and getting to know each other for the past year.

On Thursday, the pen pals met face-to-face for the first time at the facility’s third annual pen pal reunion.

“We learned about things that happened in the past. Like, what they did when they were a kid and stuff,” said one student.

“It’s wonderful because I don’t receive as many letters from my grandchildren as I do from Vera,” said Margaret Milby, a resident at Hermitage Richmond. “My grandchildren are in college, so they’re busy.”

Together, the seniors and students shared an afternoon of reading, games, and activities.

