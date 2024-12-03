Richmond clarifies new cellphones in school rules ahead of changes after winter break

RICHMOND, Va. — There is now more clarity on how the new cell phone usage guidelines will be rolled out in Richmond Public Schools.

The final revisions of the "Acceptable Technology and Cell Phone Use Policy" were shared at Monday's Richmond School Board meeting.

It's an effort to ensure alignment with Governor Glenn Youngkin’s July 9 Executive Order 33 which requires Virginia schools to enforce a cell phone free educational environment.

The key components of the policy include:



Cell phones and other personal technology devices must be powered off and stored out of site from the first bell to the last bell.

Students will be allowed to store their own devices but if it's confiscated it will be secured in the main office.

If students are caught using their phones... There will be a tiered system of intervention and consequences.

There are exceptions to the bell - to - bell no phone use for students with medical or educational

Per page 5 of the policy, the "Tiered Approach to Discipline" is outlined as referenced below:

● 1st Time: Verbal warning and documentation by school staff.

● 2nd Time: Written warning, parental/caregiver contact, and potential for temporary confiscation of the device that may require caregiver pick up.

● 3rd Time: Disciplinary action, such as restorative room assignment for a class period or day, or out-of-school suspension (depending on the severity and frequency of violations). This may also include temporary confiscation of the device. Elementary students may participate in individual or small group sessions with the school counselor and/or behavior specialist with prioritized topics to include making good choices and helping students understand how their choices can lead to increased consequences.

● Severe violations (e.g., using devices for cheating, cyberbullying, or illegal activities); May result in immediate confiscation, suspension, law enforcement involvement, and/or legal action.

The updated policy will be distributed to all caregivers and students and is available on RPS social media platforms, newsletters and via school websites.

The policy will be implemented and enforced after winter break.

Helpful links:

Updated policy

Cell phone policy overview, resources and FAQ

