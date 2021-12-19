Richmond schools give out 4,000+ meal kits ahead of holiday break

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Public Schools staffers handed out more than 4,000 meal packs Saturday to students and their families, as well as anyone else in need ahead of the winter break.

Each student was given two packs with enough food for 10 days, which includes breakfast, lunch, snacks and a gallon of milk.

District officials said it is a way to help outside of the school building, because they know food insecurity is a reality for many of their families.

“A lot of kids need it and a lot of kids don't have it,” Sarah Harris, a food distribution manager said. “And we want to provide for the ones that don't have, and the ones that are struggling with families that are trying to make ends meet.”

RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras said that no child should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from, especially during the holidays.