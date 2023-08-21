Richmond Superintendent opens school year highlighting academic achievements: 'We are moving towards the goal'

RICHMOND, Va. -- As more than 20,000 students in Richmond head back to the classroom on Monday, school and city leaders celebrated more than just the start of a new school year.

Superintendent Jason Kamras announced three different district schools, John Marshall High School, Cardinal Elementary, and Chimborazo Elementary, have all now "accredited" schools, meaning attendance numbers, graduation rates, and core subject scores are meeting statewide benchmarks.

According to data from the district, RPS increased proficiency in mathematics by seven percent, compared to three percent for the state.

Proficiency scores surpassed state growth in history, mathematics, science, and writing.

"We have just an incredible support team of interventionists, of coaches, of administrators, who are all pouring in to help make those scores rise," Kamras said. "We're nowhere near our goal, but we are moving towards the goal."

School Safety T

The district is preparing to implement a 15-point Care and Safety Plan that addresses security measures and mental health supports for students, as well as a third-party investigation into the Huguenot High School graduation shooting in June.

"We have all the security structure, we're also going to remain committed to truly loving our students, so that when they are stressed, when they are in peril, they tell a member of the RPS family so we can help them, so they can not only survive but thrive, here at RPS and beyond," Kamras said.

At Monday night's school board meeting, board members will be updated on testing scores and trends, and receive an update on construction for several schools, including Fox Elementary.

