Richmond Schools consider adjusting attendance policy amid COVID

RICHMOND, Va. -- Nearly 2,400 students have been absent from Richmond Public Schools' classrooms since the beginning of the school year and fewer than 400 of the "no-shows" are students in virtual learning.

The pandemic's impact has school leaders considering looser attendance policies.

Dr. Shadae Harris, Richmond Schools' Chief Engagement Officer, said that the school district is reaching out to families to learn why their kids aren't showing up to school and offering solutions when possible.

On Monday night, Harris also asked the board to suspend a student attendance policy, citing COVID-19 guidance on staying home.

That request led to quite a discussion among those at the meeting.

"Keeping your child home and not officially enrolled in home school, you are choosing for your child to not progress that year. It will be in essence a missed year," Jason Kamras, RPS' Superintendent, said.

The board decided that the request was too generic and broad.

Based on concerns that were brought up by the board, Kamras said that he and his team will modify their request and bring it back to the board at their next meeting.