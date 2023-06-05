Watch Now
Some Richmond schools are getting new names. What did the community choose?

Several schools in Richmond will soon be getting new names after a vote by the school board
Posted at 2:29 PM, Jun 05, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Several schools in the City of Richmond will soon be getting new names after a vote by the school board Monday.

After over 400 submissions came to the board since asking for recommendations in April, there are some frontrunners:

Binford Middle School would become Dogwood Middle School, named for the state flower and tree of Virginia.

George Wythe High School would become Richmond School of the Arts.

Ginter Park Elementary School could potentially become Northside Elementary School, named for its geographical location.

Cary Elementary may change to honor Richmond’s first female superintendent and Virginia’s first Black woman superintendent, Lois-Harris Jones Elementary.

The committees to rename these schools are led by their principals.

Multiple community meetings were held over the past few months to discuss the possible name choices.

