How you can help Richmond rename some of their schools

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Public Schools is asking for input on renaming several of their schools.

Principals at Binford Middle School, John B. Cary and Ginter Park Elementary Schools and George Wythe High School are leading renaming committees to foster engagement in the process.

Community meetings and public hearings will be held this month, where you can share your thoughts on potential new names.

The first will be held at Ginter Park Elementary Wednesday at 6 p.m. George Wythe High School also has a community meeting Wednesday at 5 p.m. in cafeteria B.

There will be more meetings held later this month:



John B. Cary Elementary School – April 19 at 6 p.m.

Binford Middle School – April 24 at 6 p.m.

George Wythe High School – April 24 at 6 p.m. (Virtual) and April 26 at 6 p.m.

The school renaming committees will share their top five recommendations once their first two community meetings have been completed.

School and engagement teams will also conduct community walks in the neighborhoods of the schools to be renamed to share the top five recommendations.

A second round of public hearings will be held in May as well.

The board will receive the school administration's final name recommendations for approval at their June 5 meeting.