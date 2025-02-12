Why Richmond Schools changed snow day plans: 'We apologize for any inconvenience'

RICHMOND, Va. — Less than an hour after reminding parents that most schools would open on a two-hour delay Wednesday, Richmond Public Schools abruptly changed plans.

"Due to an increase in buildings facing power difficulties and 70+ bus driver call-outs this morning, *all* RPS schools and offices will be virtual today," the 8 a.m. updated read. "Students, please continue to complete assignments provided Monday. Teachers are encouraged to remain available for any questions and support. We understand that this change in course may cause frustration. Please understand that our first priority is always safety — and we know that for many of our students and families, school is a place to access critical resources. We apologize for any inconvenience and will see you in person tomorrow."

Of the big four school Central Virginia school district (Chesterfield, Henrico, Hanover, and Richmond), Richmond was the only district attempting to open on a delay Wednesday.

The other districts announced closures and/or virtual learning the previous day due to a winter storm that hit Virginia on Tuesday.

