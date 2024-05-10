Police: Richmond school bus driver involved in shooting before school

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond school bus driver was involved in a shooting before school hours outside the Richmond Technical Center, according to Richmond Police.

Police were initially called to the specialty school located on Westwood Avenue near the edge of Scott's Addition at about 6:40 a.m. when a man called to report harassment.

When police arrived, the school bus driver told officers about an "ongoing altercation" he had with another man.

"[The other man] wasn't present at the time, officers took the report of the harassment and were still on scene, writing up the report, when a few minutes later at 7:10 a.m. they heard a gunshot," Richmond Police spokesperson James Mercante said. "Officers responded back and found the original complainant and also another individual, an adult male running from the scene. So they stopped that male a short distance away. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with an injury that was not considered life threatening."

Richmond Police are now investigating the circumstances of the shooting and have not yet determined charges.

Police said the incident occurred before school started and the gun was never on the school bus.

Anyone with information was asked to call Richmond Police Det. Brewington at 804-646-3930 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.