Richmond School Board votes to make changes to SRO program

Posted at 10:17 PM, Oct 04, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond School Board voted on Monday night to change parts of their school resource officer program.

The decision comes after several weeks of debate about what the changes should look like.

Richmond Police and school leaders will work together to create a diversion program to put an end to arrests for non-violent offenses on school grounds.

SRO arrest data will be tracked and then reported to the board.

The board will also work to establish an SRO committee made of administration, students, parents, teachers and board members.

The committee will collaborate with Richmond Police to negotiate these updates to be put in place by the 2022 to 2023 school year.

