Richmond School Board votes to add metal detectors to all middle schools

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond School Board voted Monday evening to add metal detectors to all middle schools.

This decision comes after a wave of recent incidents of weapons being brought to schools across the city.

In March, a student was caught with an unloaded gun at Boushall Middle School. It was the fourth firearm, and 16th weapon to be removed from school property, according to RPS data.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

