Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Richmond School Board votes to add metal detectors to all middle schools

The Richmond School Board voted Monday to add metal detectors to all middle schools.
Boushall Middle School.png
Posted at 11:21 PM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 23:26:03-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond School Board voted Monday evening to add metal detectors to all middle schools.

This decision comes after a wave of recent incidents of weapons being brought to schools across the city.

In March, a student was caught with an unloaded gun at Boushall Middle School. It was the fourth firearm, and 16th weapon to be removed from school property, according to RPS data.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone