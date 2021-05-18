Richmond School Board approves funding for three new positions overseeing new school construction

RICHMOND, Va. -- The funding to create three new positions that will oversee new school construction in Richmond is officially approved.

This decision was made in a unanimous vote after Richmond School Board's decision to approve next years budget.

The nearly $347 million general fund budget includes $500,000 for all three positions combined for the Fiscal Year 2022 that begins July 1.

Superintendent Jason Kamras created these positions following weeks of debate on whether Richmond Public Schools or Richmond City would take over the construction of the new George Wythe High School.

Anticipating discussion by the board in regards to the new George Wythe, Mayor Stoney wrote a letter to the school board advocating the city and school board collaborate on the construction. The board voted to hold off discussion on the Mayor's letter till another date.

The approved budget also included funding for new construction and a teacher pay raise.

The next Richmond School Board meeting is scheduled for June 7.

