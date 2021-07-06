Richmond running trails named some of best in America

RICHMOND, Va. -- A number of Richmond trails have been designated as the best running trails in America by Men's Journal, a national health and fitness publication.

Trails in Richmond's James Park River System, including the North Bank and Buttermilk trails, were selected as the eleventh best in the country.

The trails were selected due to their great views, their mix of rolling hills and steep climbs, creek and river crossings, multiple access points and trailheads on either side of the James River.

The popular urban trail route stretches over six miles.