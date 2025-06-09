Bramble On Festival: Richmond rocks out to legendary music tributes at Brambly Park

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond residents gathered at Brambly Park in Scott's Addition for the Bramble On festival, which celebrated generations of legendary musical artists through tribute performances.

Throughout the weekend, attendees experienced a musical adventure featuring cover bands representing various iconic musicians.

The festival showcased tribute acts ranging from Amy Winehouse to Led Zeppelin, offering genres spanning rock, soul and beyond.

"I live five blocks from here and I love being able to walk to someplace where I can come and see wonderful live music," festival attendee Justin Cactus said.

The event provided food, beverages and a lively musical experience for the community.

