2 Richmond businesses robbed at gunpoint, police searching for suspect

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are searching for a suspect after two businesses in the Richmond area were robbed at gunpoint.

According to a news release from Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers, the first robbery happened on April 10 at a business in the 4700 block of Walmsley Boulevard.

The second robbery took place on April 12 in the 5200 block of Hull Street Road.

The suspect was armed with a handgun during both robberies. He left both stores with cash.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or by using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

