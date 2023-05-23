New Richmond riverfront amphitheater could open by 2025 outdoor concert season

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond’s version of Red Rocks is ready to rock on. The group behind the proposed Richmond Amphitheater announced Monday it has worked out a performance grant agreement with the City of Richmond to make the downtown riverfront venue a reality in time for the 2025 outdoor concert season. The agreement was to be introduced by the Richmond City Council at its meeting Monday night, according to a release from the group led by Coran Capshaw’s Red Light Ventures. A vote to approve the agreement would come at a future meeting. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

