Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

New Richmond riverfront amphitheater could open by 2025 outdoor concert season

Richmond Amphitheater
<i>3North</i>
A rendering of the Richmond Amphitheater in the works for the hillside beside Tredegar Iron Works.<br/>
Richmond Amphitheater
Posted at 10:32 AM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 10:32:45-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond’s version of Red Rocks is ready to rock on. The group behind the proposed Richmond Amphitheater announced Monday it has worked out a performance grant agreement with the City of Richmond to make the downtown riverfront venue a reality in time for the 2025 outdoor concert season. The agreement was to be introduced by the Richmond City Council at its meeting Monday night, according to a release from the group led by Coran Capshaw’s Red Light Ventures. A vote to approve the agreement would come at a future meeting. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone